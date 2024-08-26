DEL 12 partners with Guardian Resilience Teams for cognitive physical training session

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardians from Space Delta 12 – Test & Evaluation compete against each other during the Guardian Resilience Teams cognitive physical training session at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 28, 2024. For this event, each squadron from DEL 12 was placed into groups of 3, and each group completed in the 5 stations of physical training as fast as possible. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)