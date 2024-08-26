Guardians from Space Delta 12 – Test & Evaluation compete against each other during the Guardian Resilience Teams cognitive physical training session at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, August 28, 2024. This event was focused on blending task-specific cognitive training with physical training. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8615770
|VIRIN:
|240828-X-JC347-1300
|Resolution:
|3890x2588
|Size:
|481.91 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
This work, DEL 12 partners with Guardian Resilience Teams for cognitive physical training session [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.