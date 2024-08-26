Stockdale conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240826-N-NO999-3150 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 26, 2024) A U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) opens a valve to control water pressure for equipment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), Aug. 26. Stockdale, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)