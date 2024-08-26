Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240826-N-NO999-3161 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 26, 2024) A U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist cuts hair in the barbershop aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), Aug. 26. Stockdale, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

