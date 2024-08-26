121 ARW holds golf outing

The 121st Air Refueling Wing Chiefs Council and Rising Six organization holds a golf outing at the Safari Golf Club, Powell, Ohio, August 19, 2024. The event raised funds to support the Airmen of the 121 ARW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8615001
|VIRIN:
|240819-Z-UU033-1045
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|POWELL, OHIO, US
