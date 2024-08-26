Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220 EIS celebrates deployers [Image 23 of 33]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    220 EIS celebrates deployers

    ZANESVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 220th Engineering Installation Squadron holds an award ceremony to recognize over 30 recently deployed Airmen in Zanesville, Ohio, August 10, 2024. They returned in April from carrying out their mission in numerous locations across the Middle East. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8614660
    VIRIN: 240810-Z-UU033-1041
    Resolution: 5454x3641
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: ZANESVILLE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220 EIS celebrates deployers [Image 33 of 33], by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers
    220 EIS celebrates deployers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    awards
    air national guard
    chief
    engineering
    national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download