Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Medical Team Facilitates a Basic Live Support Course at DTT College

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 26, 2024) - Service members with the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 medical team and students and staff of the Dang Thuy Tram Medical College pose for a group photo at the conclusion of a basic life support course at the college in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)