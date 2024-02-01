Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Medical Team Facilitates a Basic Live Support Course at DTT College [Image 9 of 10]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Medical Team Facilitates a Basic Live Support Course at DTT College

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 26, 2024) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sierra-Joy Berry, from Las Vegas, Nev., a member of the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 medical team, observes students practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques for infants during a basic life support course with at the Dang Thuy Tram Medical College in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

