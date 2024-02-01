Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Medical Team Facilitates a Basic Live Support Course at DTT College

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 26, 2024) - U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jascha Roux, from San Diego, Calif., a member of the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 medical team, demonstrates cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques during a basic life support course with students at the Dang Thuy Tram Medical College in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)