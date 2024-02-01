Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Medical Team Facilitates a Basic Live Support Course at DTT College

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 26, 2024) - Royal Navy Dental Nurse Vicky Payne, from Portsmouth, England, a member of the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 medical team, works on basic life support techniques with students at the Dang Thuy Tram Medical College in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)