    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range [Image 12 of 14]

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range

    SUSEONG-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Victor Macias, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle commander assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, observes the impact area during a live-fire crew served weapons with Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines at Suseong-ri, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 01:54
    Photo ID: 8614010
    VIRIN: 240822-M-HY848-2043
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: SUSEONG-RI, KR
    This work, ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M240B
    Live-Fire
    ROK
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    ACV

