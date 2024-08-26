ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, engage targets during a live-fire, crew-served weapons range with U.S Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Suseong-ri, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)