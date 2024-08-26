U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to establish a machine gun position during a live-fire, crew-served weapons range with Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines at Suseong-ri, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 01:54
|Photo ID:
|8614000
|VIRIN:
|240822-M-HY848-1018
|Resolution:
|6948x4634
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|SUSEONG-RI, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.