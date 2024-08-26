Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range [Image 1 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range

    SUSEONG-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea (ROK) Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct a safety brief with U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, before a live-fire, crew-served weapons range at Suseong-ri, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 01:54
    Photo ID: 8613998
    VIRIN: 240822-M-HY848-2023
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: SUSEONG-RI, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Conduct CSW Live-Fire Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M240B
    Live-Fire
    ROK
    Marines
    Republic of Korea
    ACV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download