Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian Armed Forces Col. Bram Pramudia, chief of staff for the staff exercise (STAFFEX), briefs multinational service members during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 27, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. The STAFFEX is part of Super Garuda Shield, an Indonesia-led exercise intended to increase military interoperability between participating Allies and Partners, the United States military and the Indonesian Armed Forces. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)