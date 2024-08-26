Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences [Image 7 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    Indonesian Armed Forces Col. Bram Pramudia, chief of staff for the staff exercise (STAFFEX), briefs multinational service members during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 27, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. The STAFFEX is part of Super Garuda Shield, an Indonesia-led exercise intended to increase military interoperability between participating Allies and Partners, the United States military and the Indonesian Armed Forces. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 00:40
    Photo ID: 8613964
    VIRIN: 240827-Z-PW099-1525
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: SURABAYA, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences
    Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnership
    SuperGarudaShield
    Super Garuda Shield
    SGS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download