Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences

Multinational service members gather to listen to an operations brief during Exercise Super Garuda Shield, Aug. 26, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an Indonesia-led exercise intended to increase military interoperability between participating Allies and Partners, the United States military and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI). Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)