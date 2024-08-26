Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024 Commences

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph R. Harris II (left), commander of the Hawaii Air National Guard, Indonesian National Armed Forces Air Vice Marshall Nidyarlo Ikoputra (center), deputy commander of Doctrine Development and Training Command, and Japan Ground Self Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Chikayoshi Yato (right), director general of bilateral coordination, meet before the opening ceremony of Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024, Aug. 26, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an Indonesia-led exercise intended to increase military interoperability between participating Allies and Partners, the United States military and the Indonesian Armed Forces. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz)