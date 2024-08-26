Navy Band Country Current performs in Augusta

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Md., plays with U.S. Navy Band Country Current at Le Club Calumet in Augusta, Maine, as part of the band’s 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.