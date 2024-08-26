Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Country Current performs in Augusta

    Navy Band Country Current performs in Augusta

    AUGUSTA, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Le Club Calumet in Augusta, Maine., as part of their 2024 national tour. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre. Country Current will travel 1600 miles over 12 days performing 11 concerts on their 2024 national tour.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8613850
    VIRIN: 240827-N-OA196-1015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.78 MB
    Location: AUGUSTA, MAINE, US
    This work, Navy Band Country Current performs in Augusta, by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maine
    U.S. Navy Band
    Augusta
    Country Current

