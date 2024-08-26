SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Marine, right, with 1st ROK Marine Division, listens to U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit discuss personnel logistics during a joint planning session for exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)