A Republic of Korea Marine, right, with 1st ROK Marine Division, listens to U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit discuss personnel logistics during a joint planning session for exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 20:06
|Photo ID:
|8613746
|VIRIN:
|240822-M-AS577-1033
|Resolution:
|4702x3137
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS CAMP MUJUK, POHANG, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.