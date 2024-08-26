Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning

    MARINE CORPS CAMP MUJUK, POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Republic of Korea Marine, right, with 1st ROK Marine Division, listens to U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit discuss personnel logistics during a joint planning session for exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8613746
    VIRIN: 240822-M-AS577-1033
    Resolution: 4702x3137
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS CAMP MUJUK, POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning
    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    ROKMC
    ssangyong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download