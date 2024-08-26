SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Adams, right, communications officer, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Alabama, discusses planning objectives with Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st ROK Marine Division as part of a joint planning session for exercise Ssang Yong 24 at Marine Corps Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)