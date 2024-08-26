Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning [Image 2 of 5]

    SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning

    MARINE CORPS CAMP MUJUK, POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marines with 1st ROK Marine Division discuss objectives during a joint planning session for exercise Ssang Yong 24 with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th MEU, at Marine Corps Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8613743
    VIRIN: 240822-M-AS577-1025
    Resolution: 3184x4772
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS CAMP MUJUK, POHANG, KR
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    ROKMC
    ssangyong

