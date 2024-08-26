SY 24 | 15th MEU, ROK Marines Integrate for Planning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Marines with 1st ROK Marine Division discuss objectives during a joint planning session for exercise Ssang Yong 24 with U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th MEU, at Marine Corps Camp Mujuk, Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)