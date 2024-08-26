104th Fighter Wing commemorates 10th anniversary of fallen fighter pilot Lt. Col. Morris 'Moose' Fontenot with a moment of silence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 104th Fighter Wing honors fallen fighter wing pilot Lt. Col. Morris 'Moose' Fontenot with a moment of silence, August 27, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. On August 27, 2014, Fontenot took off from Barnes Air National Guard Base en route to Naval Air Station New Orleans where his F-15C tragically crashed into the rural mountains of Virginia. Gone but not forgotten, the moment of silence honors Fontenot's incredible service and ultimate sacrifice.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)