    104th Fighter Wing commemorates 10th anniversary of fallen fighter pilot Lt. Col. Morris 'Moose' Fontenot with a moment of silence [Image 2 of 4]

    104th Fighter Wing commemorates 10th anniversary of fallen fighter pilot Lt. Col. Morris 'Moose' Fontenot with a moment of silence

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    The 104th Fighter Wing honors fallen fighter wing pilot Lt. Col. Morris 'Moose' Fontenot with a moment of silence, August 27, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. On August 27, 2014, Fontenot took off from Barnes Air National Guard Base en route to Naval Air Station New Orleans where his F-15C tragically crashed into the rural mountains of Virginia. Gone but not forgotten, the moment of silence honors Fontenot's incredible service and ultimate sacrifice.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 19:49
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, 104th Fighter Wing commemorates 10th anniversary of fallen fighter pilot Lt. Col. Morris 'Moose' Fontenot with a moment of silence [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

