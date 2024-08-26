Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Employee Testimonial, Gianna Lisa Salvatori

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Gianna Lisa Salvatori has worked for the U.S. Army as an Italian host nation employee for 36 years!

    She is responsible for planning and executing all the ceremonies for Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, managing the battalion awards program, military personnel actions, overseas tour extensions and rating schemes, and handling the recruitment and hiring for all the Army Civilian personnel at her battalion.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:30
    Photo ID: 8613162
    VIRIN: 240827-A-IK992-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 187.99 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
