Employee Testimonial, Gianna Lisa Salvatori

Gianna Lisa Salvatori has worked for the U.S. Army as an Italian host nation employee for 36 years!



She is responsible for planning and executing all the ceremonies for Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, managing the battalion awards program, military personnel actions, overseas tour extensions and rating schemes, and handling the recruitment and hiring for all the Army Civilian personnel at her battalion.