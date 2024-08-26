USACE Buffalo District Command Team Visits FUSRAP Harshaw Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the U.S. Army U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, visits Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program Luckey Site during a tour of the district’s area of responsibility in Cleveland, Aug. 23, 2024. Burnham and Deputy District Commander Maj. Brian Bergeman assumed their roles in the district in July, leading more than 300 team members, responsible for projects across more than 38,000 square miles along the lower Great Lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)