Army Gen. Randy George, the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army, addresses attendees at the 146th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 13:42
|Photo ID:
|8612908
|VIRIN:
|240824-Z-VX744-1249
|Resolution:
|6652x4435
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, George speaks at NGAUS Conference [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.