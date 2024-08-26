Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George speaks at NGAUS Conference

    George speaks at NGAUS Conference

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Randy George, the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army, addresses attendees at the 146th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    This work, George speaks at NGAUS Conference [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard Bureau
    Detroit
    Randy A. George
    NGAUS

