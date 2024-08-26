U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Dyer, the visual information officer for 1st Marine Division, hikes six miles as part of a battalion hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 23, 2024.The purpose of the hike was to test physical readiness and improve combat conditioning. Dyer is a native of Arizona.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 12:24
|Photo ID:
|8612497
|VIRIN:
|240823-M-EJ587-1013
|Resolution:
|6642x4428
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS