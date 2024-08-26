HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Dyer, the visual information officer for 1st Marine Division, hikes six miles as part of a battalion hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 23, 2024.The purpose of the hike was to test physical readiness and improve combat conditioning. Dyer is a native of Arizona.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)