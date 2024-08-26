Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike [Image 6 of 6]

    HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike

    CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Dyer, the visual information officer for 1st Marine Division, hikes six miles as part of a battalion hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 23, 2024.The purpose of the hike was to test physical readiness and improve combat conditioning. Dyer is a native of Arizona.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 12:24
    Photo ID: 8612497
    VIRIN: 240823-M-EJ587-1013
    Resolution: 6642x4428
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    This work, HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    1st MARDIV
    Bn. Hike
    HQ Bn.

