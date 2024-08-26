HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hike six miles as part of a battalion hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 23, 2024. The purpose of the hike was to test physical readiness and improve combat conditioning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)
08.23.2024
08.27.2024
8612496
240823-M-EJ587-1015
CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
