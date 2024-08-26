Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike

    HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike

    CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hike up a hill as part of a battalion hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 23, 2024. The purpose of the hike was to test physical readiness and improve combat conditioning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 12:30
    VIRIN: 240823-M-EJ587-1039
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Alexis Ballin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

