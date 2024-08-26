HQ Bn. Marines execute 6-mile hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division, hike up a hill as part of a battalion hike at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 23, 2024. The purpose of the hike was to test physical readiness and improve combat conditioning. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ballin)