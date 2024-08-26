Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 479th CHEM BN, M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 23, AUGUST 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 479th CHEM BN, M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 23, AUGUST 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 479th CHEM BN conduct M2HB Firing Table II/IV at JBMDL Fort Dix NJ. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8612472
    VIRIN: 240823-A-IE493-7204
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 648.39 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 479th CHEM BN, M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 23, AUGUST 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M2HB
    JB MDL Fort Dix 479th CHEM BN
    Firing Table II/IV

