Women’s Equality Day celebrated at FEW

Col. Johnny Galbert, 90th Missile Wing commander, signs a proclamation at the Women’s Equality Day event at Fall Hall at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 26, 2024. Women’s Equality celebrates the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, and the contribution women continue to make to U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)