Women’s Equality Day celebrated at FEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Nicole Calhoun, 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron, reads the Women’s Equality Day proclamation signing at Fall Hall at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 26, 2024. Women’s Equality celebrates the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, and the contribution women continue to make to U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)