    Women’s Equality Day celebrated at FEW [Image 5 of 7]

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    2nd Lt. Nicole Calhoun, 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron, reads the Women’s Equality Day proclamation signing at Fall Hall at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 26, 2024. Women’s Equality celebrates the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, and the contribution women continue to make to U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8612267
    VIRIN: 240826-F-SE585-1104
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women’s Equality Day celebrated at FEW [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality
    AFGSC
    Women's Month
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety

