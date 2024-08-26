Women’s Equality Day celebrated at FEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief MSgt. Cherise Mosely, 90th Missile Wing command chief, speaks at the Women’s Equality Day discussion panel at Fall Hall at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 26, 2024. Women’s Equality celebrates the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, and the contribution women continue to make to U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)