Women’s Equality Day celebrated at FEW

90th Missile Wing personnel listen to a Women’s Equality Day discussion panel at Fall Hall at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Aug. 26, 2024. Women’s Equality celebrates the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920, and the contribution women continue to make to U.S. history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)