    Women's Equality Day at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Diversity Committee coordinated recognition of Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2024, to commemorates the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.
    The observance has grown to include focusing attention on women's continued efforts toward gaining full equality. The command honors contributions of women - past and present - with a quarterdeck presentation and sky bridge 'chalk the walk' creative effort. (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 09:05
    Photo ID: 8612056
    VIRIN: 240826-N-QW460-1000
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 600.31 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    women's equality day
    diversity
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

