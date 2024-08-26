Women's Equality Day at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Diversity Committee coordinated recognition of Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2024, to commemorates the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

The observance has grown to include focusing attention on women's continued efforts toward gaining full equality. The command honors contributions of women - past and present - with a quarterdeck presentation and sky bridge 'chalk the walk' creative effort. (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict)