Wings of Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron taxis during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2024. This local exercise simulates a scenario where all rescue aircraft need to be deployed from the base immediately, ensuring the team is prepared to respond swiftly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)