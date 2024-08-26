Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of Readiness [Image 9 of 9]

    Wings of Readiness

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron taxis during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2024. This local exercise simulates a scenario where all rescue aircraft need to be deployed from the base immediately, ensuring the team is prepared to respond swiftly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8612042
    VIRIN: 240822-F-SH233-7485
    Resolution: 6545x4363
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Wings of Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    Aviano
    HH-60G
    Rapid flush exercise

