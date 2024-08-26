U.S. Air Force Airman Najah Charles, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk crew chief, finishes marshaling an HH-60 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2024. The 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons executed a local Agile Combat Employment exercise to gauge the base’s preparedness in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 09:09
|Photo ID:
|8612041
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-SH233-4827
|Resolution:
|7213x4809
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings of Readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.