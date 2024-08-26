Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings of Readiness

    Wings of Readiness

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Najah Charles, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk crew chief, finishes marshaling an HH-60 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2024. The 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons executed a local Agile Combat Employment exercise to gauge the base’s preparedness in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8612041
    VIRIN: 240822-F-SH233-4827
    Resolution: 7213x4809
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    ACE
    Aviano
    HH-60G
    Rapid flush exercise

