Wings of Readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman Najah Charles, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk crew chief, finishes marshaling an HH-60 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 22, 2024. The 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons executed a local Agile Combat Employment exercise to gauge the base’s preparedness in case of an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)