Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Royal Australian Air Force, U.S. Air Force, and Papua New Guinea Defence Force discuss the importance of proper public health procedures during Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 27, 2024. Pacific Angel 24-1 is a four-day search and rescue focused field training exercise and subject matter expert exchange. During the exercise Papua New Guinea Defence Force personnel will receive training and exchange knowledge with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force experts on areas such as aircraft maintenance, adverse terrain survival and swift water personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:33
    Photo ID: 8611881
    VIRIN: 240827-F-CJ259-1032
    Resolution: 5455x3629
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1
    USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1
    USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1
    USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1
    USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1
    USAF, RAAF and PNGDF conduct public health SME exchange during Pacific Angel 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Public Health
    Pacific Angel
    RAAF
    PNGDF
    FreeAndOpenIndo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download