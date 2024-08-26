Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, poses for a photo for news reporters during a tour at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)