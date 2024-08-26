Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Aaron Hopkins, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), second from the left, discusses the repair capabilities of the ship with news reporters during a tour at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)