Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – Cmdr. Derek Fletcher, repair officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, discusses the repair capabilities of the ship with news reporters during a tour at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8611605
    VIRIN: 240823-N-OJ012-1083
    Resolution: 6288x3537
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling [Image 9 of 9], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling
    Emory S. Land Hosts Tour for News Teams in HMAS Stirling

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emory S. Land

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download