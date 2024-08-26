Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with 5-Inch Lightweight Gun While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with 5-Inch Lightweight Gun While Operating in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2024) –The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 21, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:54
    VIRIN: 240821-N-UA460-1066
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    7th Fleet
    PACFIRE
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    5-Inch

