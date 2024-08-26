PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2024) –The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires the Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 21, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:54 Photo ID: 8611557 VIRIN: 240821-N-UA460-1066 Resolution: 1557x870 Size: 760.58 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise with 5-Inch Lightweight Gun While Operating in the Philippine Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.