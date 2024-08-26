USS Dewey (DDG 105) Arrives in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 22, 2024) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Denzel Hood, from Amherst, New Jersey, helps raise the jackstaff on the forecastle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship arrives in Apra, Harbor, Guam, Aug. 22, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

