USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Group Photo

240826-N-TW227-1115 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit gather on America’s flight deck for a group photo in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 26, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by SN Kenneth Melseth