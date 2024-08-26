Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Group Photo [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Group Photo

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240826-N-SW005-1378 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit gather on America’s flight deck for a group photo in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 26, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 23:31
    Photo ID: 8611421
    VIRIN: 240826-N-SW005-1378
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Group Photo [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Group Photo
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Group Photo
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    LHA 6
    AMA
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download