USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL

240820-N-KP843-1318 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (August 20, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Kondi Kpatcha, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), landscapes during a community relations event at the Mariners Museum in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 20, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Max Biesecker)

