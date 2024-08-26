USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations

240826-N-TW227-1383 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2024) Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Jeff Acevedo, from San Diego, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Gunnery Sgt. Logan Rock, from Indianapolis, assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to launch an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 on the ship’s flight deck in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 26, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

