Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations [Image 6 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240826-N-TW227-1236 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 for takeoff on the ship’s flight deck in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 26, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 22:33
    Photo ID: 8611344
    VIRIN: 240826-N-FC892-1236
    Resolution: 5402x3601
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts F-35B Flgiht Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    Handling
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate
    Flight Deck
    F-35B
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download