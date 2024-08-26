Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL [Image 3 of 11]

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Biesecker 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240820-N-KP843-1186 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 20, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Kondi Kpatcha, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), landscapes during a community relations event at the Mariners Museum in Newport News, Virginia, Aug. 20, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Max Biesecker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 22:33
    Photo ID: 8611337
    VIRIN: 240820-N-KP843-1186
    Resolution: 2503x3760
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL
    USS John C. Stennis Sailors participate in COMREL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download